40 / 365
My beautiful boy at the beach!
My dog playing with his ball at the water's edge on the beach. It makes me so happy, watching and playing with him!
31st March 2024
31st Mar 24
Jeni
@jenirainbow
I have taken pictures of some sort on and off since I was a kid, and I had a film SLR many years ago but...
40
photos
4
followers
8
following
View this month »
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
CLT-L09
Taken
30th March 2024 6:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
sea
,
beach
,
wave
,
evening
,
eldi
,
foolball
