39 / 365
Romance in Ramsgate
A couple peacefully stroll on a tranquil beach in the gentle, early evening light as dusk begins to fall.
30th March 2024
30th Mar 24
Jeni
@jenirainbow
I have taken pictures of some sort on and off since I was a kid, and I had a film SLR many years ago but...
0
365
CLT-L09
30th March 2024 6:08pm
sand
sunset
sea
beach
romance
couple
