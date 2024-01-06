Previous
Setting Sun and Sparkles by jenirainbow
Setting Sun and Sparkles

My dog on the promenade, having grabbed his ball from a puddle. Sun lighting up the water. People silhouetted in the background. Shot looks almost sepia, but it was just the light conditions.
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Jeni

@jenirainbow
I have taken pictures of some sort on and off since I was a kid, and I had a film SLR many years ago but...
