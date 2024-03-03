Sign up
24 / 365
Focus!
My dog fully focused as he waits, poised, for me to kick his ball for him...
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
Jeni
@jenirainbow
I have taken pictures of some sort on and off since I was a kid, and I had a film SLR many years ago but...
Album
365
Camera
CLT-L09
Taken
4th March 2024 12:57pm
Tags
park
,
focus
,
eldi
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
March 5th, 2024
