Previous
Behind Bars by jenirainbow
36 / 365

Behind Bars

A young gull standing on top of a wall is visible between railings at the top of a flight of steps. There is graffiti on the wall.
23rd March 2024 23rd Mar 24

Jeni

@jenirainbow
I have taken pictures of some sort on and off since I was a kid, and I had a film SLR many years ago but...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Busted for defacing public property!! Great catch.
March 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise