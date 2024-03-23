Sign up
Behind Bars
A young gull standing on top of a wall is visible between railings at the top of a flight of steps. There is graffiti on the wall.
23rd March 2024
Jeni
@jenirainbow
I have taken pictures of some sort on and off since I was a kid, and I had a film SLR many years ago but...
graffiti
wall
steps
railings
young gull
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Busted for defacing public property!! Great catch.
March 23rd, 2024
