Previous
Next
I Lost My Glasses by jenirainbow
37 / 365

I Lost My Glasses

Another for my mini-series of lost or abandoned items, this little pink pair of glasses, (sans lenses) on a low wall by the promenade in the rain. They looked so lonely.
27th March 2024 27th Mar 24

Jeni

@jenirainbow
I have taken pictures of some sort on and off since I was a kid, and I had a film SLR many years ago but...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise