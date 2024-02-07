Previous
My precious boy by jennyjustfeet
169 / 365

My precious boy

Sadly he is no longer with us. A huge dog shaped void. Missed already
7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

jennifer

@jennyjustfeet
semi retired and started to take up photography about 6 years ago. i do enjoy it and am looking to improve my technique and...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise