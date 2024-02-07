Sign up
My precious boy
Sadly he is no longer with us. A huge dog shaped void. Missed already
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
jennifer
@jennyjustfeet
semi retired and started to take up photography about 6 years ago. i do enjoy it and am looking to improve my technique and...
162
163
164
165
166
167
168
169
Tags
spaniel
,
jasper
