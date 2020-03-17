Previous
Next
Day 1 of Social Distancing by jennymdennis
Photo 1050

Day 1 of Social Distancing

We re located to our holiday cottage in Hayle. This afternoon's exercise was a walk along St Ives Bay at Gwithian.
17th March 2020 17th Mar 20

Jenny Dennis

@jennymdennis
287% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise