Photo 1051
Day 2 Godolphin Hill
From our isolation point on the top of Godolphin Hill we had views of Penzance and St Ives. With a westerly wind the best photo was looking across to Tregonning Hill.
18th March 2020
18th Mar 20
Jenny Dennis
@jennymdennis
