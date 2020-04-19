Previous
Day 34 The River Tavy by jennymdennis
Photo 1083

Day 34 The River Tavy

Today we took a different route fpr pur daily exercise. We walked around the old railway line and back through the centre of Tavistock. The river was very low today.
19th April 2020 19th Apr 20

Jenny Dennis

@jennymdennis
