Day 35 One of the two crosses on Whitchurch Down by jennymdennis
Photo 1084

Day 35 One of the two crosses on Whitchurch Down

Another lovely sunny day here. I walked around the down as far as this cross.
20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

Jenny Dennis

@jennymdennis
