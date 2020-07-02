Sign up
Photo 1157
Day 109 Plymbridge woods
We visited to see the young peregrines flying. There was one young one in a tree and at least 2 others in the air. This young great tit was only a foot away from us.
2nd July 2020
2nd Jul 20
Jenny Dennis
@jennymdennis
