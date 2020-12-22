Previous
Love bag gifts day 4 by jennymdennis
Photo 1266

Love bag gifts day 4

Yesterday we opened this pair of mugs. Today we toasted Suzy and Rob with tea and our grateful thanks.
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

Jenny Dennis

@jennymdennis
