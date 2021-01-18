Previous
Lockdown 3 Day 13 by jennymdennis
Photo 1286

Lockdown 3 Day 13

A dreary day I hear called Blue Monday. Not blue for me - a tramp around Pewtor this morning.
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

Jenny Dennis

@jennymdennis
