Lockdown3 Day 14 by jennymdennis
Lockdown3 Day 14

Remote home schooling help. Today I have been doing fractions with the lovely 8 year old Ellie. She will soon be quicker than me with them! :)
19th January 2021 19th Jan 21

Jenny Dennis

@jennymdennis
