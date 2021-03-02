Previous
Lockdown 3 Day 55 by jennymdennis
Lockdown 3 Day 55

A lovely surprise in the post from 3 delightful grandaughters. It is a Rangoli - an Indian craft and the envelope contained a sweet each. Thank you girls - that brightened our day!
2nd March 2021 2nd Mar 21

Jenny Dennis

@jennymdennis
