Photo 456
The Allium and bumblebee
The bumblebees seem to like these allium plants
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
7th July 2023 11:42am
Tags
plant
,
bumblebee
,
allium
Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely details and capture, fav
July 9th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture!
July 9th, 2023
Taffy
ace
Wonderful action capture of the bee at work.
July 9th, 2023
