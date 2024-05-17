Sign up
Previous
Photo 769
Clouds
I liked these cloud formations I spotted on the flight back from Faro
17th May 2024
17th May 24
1
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
769
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
17th May 2024 5:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cloud
,
flight
,
formations
gloria jones
ace
I love this shot.
May 17th, 2024
