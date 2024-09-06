Sign up
Photo 881
Villa
I used my drone to take a photo of the villa we’re staying in and was surprised about the design of the roof which looked unusual to me but perhaps isn’t in Spain
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Album
365
Camera
FC3582
Taken
6th September 2024 4:04pm
Tags
roof
,
villa
,
drone
