Villa by jeremyccc
Villa

I used my drone to take a photo of the villa we’re staying in and was surprised about the design of the roof which looked unusual to me but perhaps isn’t in Spain
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent.
