Previous
Pretty plant by jeremyccc
Photo 882

Pretty plant

I don't know the name of this plant but I like the pink flowers and vibrant green leaves
7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
241% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
A beautiful shot against that blue sky!
September 7th, 2024  
Heather ace
I agree with Mags! A pretty capture, Jeremy! (My plant ID app identifies this as pink trumpet vine, a species of podranea. Hmm- don't know if this helps at all) Fav
September 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise