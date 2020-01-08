Previous
Next
out the window by jernst1779
Photo 739

out the window

Finally got out the crystal ball and hope to use it occasionally (and for a more interesting subject that this
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

Jean

ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely loved doing this project and...
202% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
This is very mesmerizing. Love that it unsettles me at first but then lets me explore things upside down. FAV!
January 8th, 2020  
Milanie ace
I have got to find my crystal ball - they're neat to play with. Like how clear your shot is.
January 8th, 2020  
BillyBoy
Looks great in B&W. Must get mine out.
January 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise