Photo 739
out the window
Finally got out the crystal ball and hope to use it occasionally (and for a more interesting subject that this
8th January 2020
8th Jan 20
Jean
ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely loved doing this project and...
760
photos
84
followers
83
following
202% complete
732
733
734
735
736
737
738
739
Views
Comments
Fav's
365
ILCE-7M3
6th January 2020 3:31pm
Public
Walks @ 7
ace
This is very mesmerizing. Love that it unsettles me at first but then lets me explore things upside down. FAV!
January 8th, 2020
Milanie
ace
I have got to find my crystal ball - they're neat to play with. Like how clear your shot is.
January 8th, 2020
BillyBoy
Looks great in B&W. Must get mine out.
January 8th, 2020
