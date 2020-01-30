Previous
Next
crystal ball abstract by jernst1779
Photo 761

crystal ball abstract

30th January 2020 30th Jan 20

Jean

ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2019 year 3 starts Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely...
208% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

BillyBoy
Very interesting.
January 30th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
Love the effects with those crystal balls.
January 30th, 2020  
Lesley Aldridge ace
Beautiful colours.
January 30th, 2020  
Nick ace
Very nice. I keep saying I must get a crystal ball as I'd love to have a go with one.
January 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise