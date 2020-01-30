Sign up
Photo 761
crystal ball abstract
30th January 2020
30th Jan 20
Jean
ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2019 year 3 starts Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely...
782
photos
92
followers
92
following
BillyBoy
Very interesting.
January 30th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
Love the effects with those crystal balls.
January 30th, 2020
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Beautiful colours.
January 30th, 2020
Nick
ace
Very nice. I keep saying I must get a crystal ball as I'd love to have a go with one.
January 30th, 2020
