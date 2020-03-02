Sign up
Photo 793
just add milk
We bought animal crackers for our granddaughter to enjoy on her recent visit. But she had none - so it's up to us to eat them up.
And I still seem to be in b&w mode.
2nd March 2020
2nd Mar 20
Jean
ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2019 year 3 starts Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely...
