Inspired by @pistache and @vignouse , I went looking for old dolls that I knew were stored somewhere in the house - some of mine and some from my girls. This is Pinky which was mine as a child.I started out trying to make it a eerie, creepy image but it was not to be. She just looks too happy. I'll have to work on a creepy image another time.Oh and her name - so imaginative. She came with all pink clothing.