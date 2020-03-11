Sign up
Photo 802
soft white
playing with a couple of pieces of ironstone. White is hard to deal with - I have a lot to learn.
11th March 2020
11th Mar 20
3
1
Jean
ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2019 year 3 starts Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely...
825
photos
99
followers
96
following
219% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
11th March 2020 1:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Val Petersen
ace
Absolutely beautiful
March 11th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Wonderful shot with such a difficulty level.
March 11th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
beautiful result - these are not easy but you got it!
March 11th, 2020
