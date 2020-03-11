Previous
Next
soft white by jernst1779
Photo 802

soft white

playing with a couple of pieces of ironstone. White is hard to deal with - I have a lot to learn.
11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

Jean

ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2019 year 3 starts Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely...
219% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Val Petersen ace
Absolutely beautiful
March 11th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Wonderful shot with such a difficulty level.
March 11th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
beautiful result - these are not easy but you got it!
March 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise