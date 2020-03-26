Previous
quiche by jernst1779
Photo 817

quiche

I made a crustless quiche. I haven't made quiche in a hundred years. But I had stocked up on eggs and there were vegetables that needed to be used. I should make it more often. It tasted so good.
26th March 2020

Jean

