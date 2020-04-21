Sign up
Photo 843
screw city duotone
This is an image from earlier this year. I wanted to try it in duotone for the darkroom theme.
Now I want to explore this and similar techniques. It's lots of fun.
Some good info if you search duotone on digital photography school. Here's one article:
https://digital-photography-school.com/2-methods-for-creating-duotones-in-photoshop/
21st April 2020
21st Apr 20
1
1
Jean
ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2019 year 3 starts Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely...
Tags
darkroom-duotone
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely capture ...
April 21st, 2020
