Previous
Next
screw city duotone by jernst1779
Photo 843

screw city duotone

This is an image from earlier this year. I wanted to try it in duotone for the darkroom theme.
Now I want to explore this and similar techniques. It's lots of fun.
Some good info if you search duotone on digital photography school. Here's one article:
https://digital-photography-school.com/2-methods-for-creating-duotones-in-photoshop/
21st April 2020 21st Apr 20

Jean

ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2019 year 3 starts Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely...
230% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
lovely capture ...
April 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise