walking out by jernst1779
walking out

Inspired by @featherstone26 - thanks Sue for linking to the tutorial for the out of bounds photoshop technique! Lots of fun to do.
23rd April 2020 23rd Apr 20

Jean

@jernst1779
I love to do those. This one is particularly well done. Very nice bird shot and fab post processing. Two favs if I could.
April 23rd, 2020  
