Previous
Next
bouquet of violets by jernst1779
Photo 855

bouquet of violets

Picked these in the yard this morning. Am enjoying shooting them, but they are fading fast. Hope to get some more images before they're gone.
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

Jean

ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2019 year 3 starts Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely...
234% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bruni ace
What a lovely bouquet of violets and great reflection. fav.
May 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise