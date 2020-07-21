Sign up
Photo 934
bird bath
I love this little bird bath. It's so small and cute, almost like a toad stool. I'd say it's about 10 inches across and sits in the shade in the garden. Unfortunately we have not had any rain lately and the gardeners to whom this belongs are away.
21st July 2020
21st Jul 20
Jean
@jernst1779
Mallory
Looks very fairy - like. :) Great composition.
July 21st, 2020
