bird bath by jernst1779
Photo 934

bird bath

I love this little bird bath. It's so small and cute, almost like a toad stool. I'd say it's about 10 inches across and sits in the shade in the garden. Unfortunately we have not had any rain lately and the gardeners to whom this belongs are away.
21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

Jean

Mallory ace
Looks very fairy - like. :) Great composition.
July 21st, 2020  
