flower by jernst1779
The heat is finally gone and today is a gorgeous cool summer day so I ventured outside to see if I could find any flowers. I'm sure some will know the name of it.
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

Jean

ace
@jernst1779
julia ace
It is a begonia.. such a pure white.
August 26th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely clarity
August 26th, 2020  
