Photo 1011
goodbye callas
I think this will be their last photo. Their stems are disintegrating.
6th October 2020
6th Oct 20
Jean
ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2019 year 3 starts Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year!
KV
ace
Lovely lady take on the lilies.
October 6th, 2020
Yolanda
Good contrast of white with the color of the flowers. You also know how to take advantage of the flowers, each photo is better
October 6th, 2020
