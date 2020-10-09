Previous
Next
cone flower dried up by jernst1779
Photo 1014

cone flower dried up

This is in the cone flower patch that I was shooting in the summer. I think they retain a sort of beauty and dignity in their last days.
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

Jean

ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2019 year 3 starts Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely...
277% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise