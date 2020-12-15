Sign up
Photo 1081
winterberry
bought some winterberry at the market. hope it keeps or a while
15th December 2020
15th Dec 20
2
2
Jean
ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2019 year 3 starts Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely...
1138
photos
130
followers
129
following
296% complete
1074
1075
1076
1077
1078
1079
1080
1081
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
15th December 2020 1:59pm
marlboromaam
ace
Beautiful red berries! Are they for decoration?
December 16th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 16th, 2020
