Previous
Next
Photo 1083
sparrow
I liked this shot because it showed her whole face. And standing on one foot.
Well it did snow about 12 inches. That's snow the sparrow is standing on, under the feeder.
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
4
4
Jean
ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2019 year 3 starts Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely...
1140
photos
130
followers
129
following
296% complete
1076
1077
1078
1079
1080
1081
1082
1083
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9
Taken
17th December 2020 11:13am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tunia McClure
ace
It looks like it is still snowing.
December 17th, 2020
Jean
ace
@tunia
yes it is!
December 17th, 2020
Sharon Lee
ace
Lovely
December 17th, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
So very sweet and hope you are okay with all the snow.
December 17th, 2020
