sparrow by jernst1779
sparrow

I liked this shot because it showed her whole face. And standing on one foot.
Well it did snow about 12 inches. That's snow the sparrow is standing on, under the feeder.
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

Jean

ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2019 year 3 starts Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely...
Tunia McClure ace
It looks like it is still snowing.
December 17th, 2020  
Jean ace
@tunia yes it is!
December 17th, 2020  
Sharon Lee ace
Lovely
December 17th, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
So very sweet and hope you are okay with all the snow.
December 17th, 2020  
