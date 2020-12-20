Sign up
Photo 1086
this looks good
today I saw several robins in this tree. They were eating the last of the berries. They should not be here in the winter. I hope they survive.
20th December 2020
20th Dec 20
3
4
Jean
ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2019 year 3 starts Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year!
1144
photos
131
followers
130
following
297% complete
1079
1080
1081
1082
1083
1084
1085
1086
1080
1081
1082
1083
1084
1085
52
1086
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9
Taken
20th December 2020 10:04am
Alexandra DG
Stunning...
December 20th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Excellent shot!
December 20th, 2020
Diana
ace
Love the detail and pop of colour.
December 20th, 2020
