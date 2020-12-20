Previous
this looks good by jernst1779
Photo 1086

this looks good

today I saw several robins in this tree. They were eating the last of the berries. They should not be here in the winter. I hope they survive.
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

Jean

@jernst1779
Alexandra DG
Stunning...
December 20th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Excellent shot!
December 20th, 2020  
Diana ace
Love the detail and pop of colour.
December 20th, 2020  
