owl by jernst1779
Photo 1090

owl

I've been a little obsessed with owls lately so when I saw this bottle of wine I had to get it. Will try it out tomorrow.
24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

Jean

ace
@jernst1779
bkb in the city
Very nice
December 24th, 2020  
Lee ace
Looks the business. I'm liking your composition.
December 24th, 2020  
Clare Gadsby ace
mmm such an interesting label ;) hope it's delicious
December 24th, 2020  
Anja
Beautifully composed. The owl on the bottle looks rather mean. Did you draw the other one?
December 24th, 2020  
