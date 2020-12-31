Sign up
Photo 1097
mr. cardinal
Seeing a red bird was considered good luck in my family so I was so pleased to capture this guy this morning. I hope it means good things are to come in 2021. Happy New Year everyone!
And thus begins my 4th year on 365!
31st December 2020
31st Dec 20
Jean
ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2019 year 3 starts Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely...
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9
Taken
31st December 2020 11:06am
marlboromaam
ace
Excellent capture! Great color with details.
December 31st, 2020
Sylvia
ace
Wow, he's a beaut! Great shot. Happy New Year.
December 31st, 2020
Lee
ace
Very striking. fav
December 31st, 2020
Kate
ace
Superb capture
December 31st, 2020
