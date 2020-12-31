Previous
mr. cardinal by jernst1779
Photo 1097

mr. cardinal

Seeing a red bird was considered good luck in my family so I was so pleased to capture this guy this morning. I hope it means good things are to come in 2021. Happy New Year everyone!
And thus begins my 4th year on 365!
Jean

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Excellent capture! Great color with details.
December 31st, 2020  
Sylvia ace
Wow, he's a beaut! Great shot. Happy New Year.
December 31st, 2020  
Lee ace
Very striking. fav
December 31st, 2020  
Kate ace
Superb capture
December 31st, 2020  
