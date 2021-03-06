Previous
Next
pots by jernst1779
Photo 1162

pots

Grabbed some of my pewter collection to shoot. The one on the left is called a lighthouse coffee pot.
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

Jean

ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2019 year 3 starts Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely...
318% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful, Jean! I love pewter and this is excellent.
March 6th, 2021  
Carolinesdreams ace
Just beautiful
March 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise