Photo 1166
turkey in the yard
This lady became separated from her group and stuck in our yard. She strutted back and forth looking for a way out. I was about to go out and open the gate for her when she gathered up her courage and flew over the fence.
10th March 2021
10th Mar 21
Jean
ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2019 year 3 starts Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9
Taken
10th March 2021 10:09am
Privacy
Public
Milanie
ace
Glad she stayed long enough to let you get a shot. Not every day one comes strutting through the yard
March 10th, 2021
