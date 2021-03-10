Previous
turkey in the yard by jernst1779
Photo 1166

turkey in the yard

This lady became separated from her group and stuck in our yard. She strutted back and forth looking for a way out. I was about to go out and open the gate for her when she gathered up her courage and flew over the fence.
10th March 2021 10th Mar 21

Jean

ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2019 year 3 starts Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely...
319% complete

Milanie ace
Glad she stayed long enough to let you get a shot. Not every day one comes strutting through the yard
March 10th, 2021  
