Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1180
lady woodpecker
She had no red on her head so I am guessing it is the lady. I put it in b&w because the tree was bothering me and she stood out better in b&w.
24th March 2021
24th Mar 21
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jean
ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2019 year 3 starts Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely...
1238
photos
150
followers
126
following
323% complete
View this month »
1173
1174
1175
1176
1177
1178
1179
1180
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9
Taken
21st March 2021 11:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Carolinesdreams
ace
Lovely close up.
March 24th, 2021
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up and great idea.
March 24th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
she stands out strikingly!
March 24th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close