lady woodpecker by jernst1779
lady woodpecker

She had no red on her head so I am guessing it is the lady. I put it in b&w because the tree was bothering me and she stood out better in b&w.
24th March 2021 24th Mar 21

Jean

ace
Carolinesdreams ace
Lovely close up.
March 24th, 2021  
Diana ace
Fabulous close up and great idea.
March 24th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
she stands out strikingly!
March 24th, 2021  
