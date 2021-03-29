Previous
Spring has sprung in our yard by jernst1779
Photo 1185

Spring has sprung in our yard

a, yes one, daffodil has bloomed.
I find yellow tricky to work with.
29th March 2021 29th Mar 21

Jean

@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2019 year 3 starts Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year!
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
So lovely! Nice soft light.
March 29th, 2021  
