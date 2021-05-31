Sign up
Photo 1248
Memorial Day
Always remember the fallen and the sacrifice they made for our country and our freedom.
This is part of the wall at the Korean War Memorial in Washington DC. It's an old photo taken in 2018.
31st May 2021
31st May 21
Jean
ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2019 year 3 starts Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely...
1306
photos
161
followers
127
following
341% complete
1241
1242
1243
1244
1245
1246
1247
1248
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
29th April 2018 12:14pm
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Very moving image.
May 31st, 2021
bkb in the city
Great tribute
May 31st, 2021
