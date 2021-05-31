Previous
Memorial Day by jernst1779
Memorial Day

Always remember the fallen and the sacrifice they made for our country and our freedom.

This is part of the wall at the Korean War Memorial in Washington DC. It's an old photo taken in 2018.
Jean

@jernst1779
marlboromaam (Mags)
Very moving image.
May 31st, 2021  
bkb in the city
Great tribute
May 31st, 2021  
