Photo 1255
third bloom
All three buds on the stalk I took inside the other day bloomed beautifully. This is the last one.
7th June 2021
7th Jun 21
1
1
Jean
ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2019 year 3 starts Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely...
1313
photos
163
followers
126
following
343% complete
View this month »
1248
1249
1250
1251
1252
1253
1254
1255
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
3rd June 2021 2:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Gorgeous! Looks very healthy.
June 8th, 2021
