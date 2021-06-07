Previous
third bloom by jernst1779
Photo 1255

third bloom

All three buds on the stalk I took inside the other day bloomed beautifully. This is the last one.
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

Jean

ace
@jernst1779
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Gorgeous! Looks very healthy.
June 8th, 2021  
