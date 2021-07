Stonington CT Lighthouse

Loved all that textural granite. It's now a museum. Harsh lighting time of day for a shot.

From wikipedia:

The Stonington Harbor Light is a historic lighthouse built in 1840 and located on the east side of Stonington Harbor in the Borough of Stonington, Connecticut. It is a well-preserved example of a mid-19th century stone lighthouse. The light was taken out of service in 1889 and now serves as a local history museum."