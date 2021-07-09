Previous
rex begonia by jernst1779
rex begonia

Found this plant in a really pretty planter on a storefront. Love the swirly growth pattern. No, it is not really blue and white. It's green. But faffing got the best of me and I happen to love blue and white.
9th July 2021 9th Jul 21

Jean

ace
@jernst1779
Diana ace
Everyone needs some faffing now and then, the patterns and swirls are lovely.
July 9th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
I really love that image. Nice processing choice and beautiful capture.
July 9th, 2021  
