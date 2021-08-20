Previous
Next
love the feet by jernst1779
Photo 1315

love the feet

20th August 2021 20th Aug 21

Jean

ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2019 year 3 starts Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely...
360% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Wow, you caught that perfectly coming in for a landing. Love the spread out wings and the foot ready to grab on.
September 2nd, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Super shot, Jean!
September 2nd, 2021  
Diana ace
Awesome close up and details, normally those little feet are tucked in ;-)
September 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise