Photo 1315
love the feet
20th August 2021
20th Aug 21
3
2
Jean
ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2019 year 3 starts Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely...
1374
photos
164
followers
120
following
360% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9
Taken
20th August 2021 4:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
Wow, you caught that perfectly coming in for a landing. Love the spread out wings and the foot ready to grab on.
September 2nd, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Super shot, Jean!
September 2nd, 2021
Diana
ace
Awesome close up and details, normally those little feet are tucked in ;-)
September 2nd, 2021
