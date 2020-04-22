Sign up
29 / 365
a very popular bottle right now
22nd April 2020
22nd Apr 20
Jean
ace
@jernst1779
Dec 31, 2019 year 3 starts Dec 31, 2018: Year 2 - I am so happy that I have finished my first year! I have absolutely...
876
photos
102
followers
96
following
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
black and white/monochrome
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
22nd April 2020 10:30am
Exif
View Info
Tags
bw-52
Milanie
ace
Sure is! Makes a neat b&w
April 22nd, 2020
