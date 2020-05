mask

I only had a second to grab this shot out the window. I already had my camera in my hand when I saw this little girl and her dad walking by outside. She looked about 2 or 3. It made me so sad to see such a young child having to wear a mask. Such a sad symbol of these times. She's in motion - I did not have time to think to raise my shutter speed. Our state requires a mask for anyone 2 and over.