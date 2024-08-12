Sign up
217 / 365
THE BOHEMIAN
We drove down Bernard St. on our way home today and I had a chance to shoot a restaurant. I always liked the name of this place and they seemed busy today. A flip flop and shorts dress code brings the summer crowd in.
12th August 2024
12th Aug 24
Jerzy
@jerzyfotos
210
211
212
213
214
215
216
217
211
212
213
214
75
215
216
217
Susan Klassen
ace
Great capture looks like a popular place, the patio is full.
August 13th, 2024
