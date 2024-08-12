Previous
THE BOHEMIAN by jerzyfotos
217 / 365

THE BOHEMIAN

We drove down Bernard St. on our way home today and I had a chance to shoot a restaurant. I always liked the name of this place and they seemed busy today. A flip flop and shorts dress code brings the summer crowd in.
12th August 2024 12th Aug 24

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
59% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Klassen ace
Great capture looks like a popular place, the patio is full.
August 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise